Saim Hyder honored by U.S. Chapter of Indian National Congress

Indian American actor Saim Hyder was honored by the United States Chapter of the Indian National Congress at their annual awards night at Crown Plaza JFK in New York City on July 28.

Hyder was awarded the ‘Rising Star’ Award for his contribution as an actor in the United States and India.

The award night was also attended by Sam Pitroda, renowned telecom engineer, inventor, entrepreneur and policymaker and the technology father of modern India.

Hyder has played lead roles in numerous off-Broadway shows, theatre and plays in both the U.S. and India.

He just completed shooting of an intense film dealing with drug abuse and drug addiction, where he plays the lead protagonist, directed by Tabish Zaidi and will also be playing the role Indian Independence hero Subhash Chandra Bose in his upcoming film.