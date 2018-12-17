Sai Baba Temple in Queens concludes centenary celebrations

To conclude the year-long centenary celebrations of Maha Samadhi at the Shirdi Sai Baba Temple in Queens, NY, a play was enacted on October 27, called “Ek Me Anek” (One in Many).

The play drew applause from more than 700 spectators at the Ganesh Temple auditorium, just a block away from the Sai Baba Temple.

The artists, who participated in the play, tirelessly practiced for weeks in the temple basement to ensure the eight-act play was successful, according to a press release.

The money collected from the tickets will be donated.

The play was based on the book Sai Satcharitra, written by Hemadpant, whose role was played by Sekhar Rao, the organizer.

After the play, a competition on the life and times of Shirdi Sai Baba was held.

The final round, which was conducted on the actual centenary day on October 18, was won by Sudha Malhotra, who received a roundtrip ticket to Shirdi by Air India.

The second prize of $500 was won by Ragini Palluru while the third prize worth $250 was won by Vaidyanathan Krishnan.

Two special consolation prizes were given to Sruthi and Yadu Chittampalli.

Though the actual centenary day was during the weekdays, about 1,500 people visited the temple that day in contrast to the usual 400 people.

Special prasad arrangements were made for all the devotees that visited the temple and programs on that day included Sai Baba, Dattatreya Moolamantra Havan Maha Abhishekam, Sai Naam Jap and more.