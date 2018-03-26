SABA to host 14th Annual India Business Conference in New York

NEW YORK – The theme of this year’s South Asia Business Association (SABA) conference is ‘India: Unlocking the Growth Engine’ and it will take place on April 7 at Columbia Business School.

The conference enables the nation’s most influential and insightful voices to come together to analyze India’s growth engine at present and dissect its economic, financial and business components, probe its sustainability, debate its strengths and weaknesses, and discuss strategies to enable businesses tap and harness its power.

SABA has invited various speakers including Fortune 500 CEO’s, successful entrepreneurs, top political leaders, C-suite executives and academicians

Some of these include Francisco D’Souza, CEO of Cognizant; Hikmet Ersek, CEO of Western Union; Gaurav Dalmia, Chairman of Dalmia Group Holdings; Salman Khurshid, Former Minister of External Affairs; Dr. Subramanian Swamy, Member of Parliament and President of Janata Party; Ananth Narayanan, CEO of Myntra & Jabong; Sanjay Nath, Co-Founder & Managing Partner of Blume Ventures; Meera Vasudevan, Co-Founder of Tasty Bites and many more.

“This year’s conference is both exciting and crucial to the Indian business environment considering the recent major changes in economic landscape of India owing to the highest jump ever in World Bank’s ease of doing business ratings, significant policy push on digitization, implementation of GST, demonetization providing an impetus to digital payments, Aadhaar’s potential for financial inclusion and India’s embracing of globalization risking creating monopoly or duopoly markets. The conference has been endorsed by premier institutions such as Western Union, Cognizant, State Bank of India, amongst several others and is expecting over three hundred attendees and extensive media coverage,” said Uma Kollareddy, the Co-President of SABA.

“Disruption is becoming the norm in modern business leading to the emergence of differentiated business models that combine Indian jugaad with global best practices. At this year’s Conference, we are bringing together entrepreneurs and investors to discuss their experiences with innovation in the Indian context and the opportunities and challenges in serving the Indian consumer,” said Aniket Nikumb, the Co- Vice President of SABA.

For conference details visit http://ibccolumbia.org/