S P Balasubrahmanyam on tour in US sent legal notice by Ilaiyaraaja

Staff Writer, Posted On : March 21, 2017 2:52 pm

NEW YORK: On a tour of North America, veteran south Indian singer SP Balasubrahmanyam got a shock: an attorney for the famous composer Ilaiyaraaja sent a legal notice, which barred the singer from rendering any of his client’s compositions without prior permission.

The beloved Balsubrahmanyam wrote about his predicament in a post on Facebook, but also made it clear that he intended to adhere to the wishes of the composer.

The singer, who has rendered some popular numbers in all the south Indian languages plus in Hindi films, also clarified in yet another subsequent Facebook post that he was taken aback by the legal notice. If Ilaiyaraaja had talked to him, the situation would not have taken such a turn, he opined.

Here’s the Facebook post by Balasubrahmanyam, which he posted on March 18th (sic):

Dear all, Greetings from US. Had great shows in Seattle and LA last weekend. Grateful for the love you all showered upon us and the profesdional way the organizers conducted the shows.

Couple of days back, an Attorney representing Shri.Iliaya Raja, sent legal notices to me, Smt.Chithra, Charan, organisers of the concerts in different cities and the managements of all the venues, which says that we are not supposed to perform compositions of Shri.Iliayaraja without his permission, if so, it is breaking the copyright law and have to pay huge financial penalities and face legal action. Let me say, I am ignorant of these legalities.

My Son designed this world tour and wekick started this SPB50 conncert tour in August in Toranto, then we performed in Russia, Srilanka, Malaysia, Singapore, Dubai and did lots of shows in India too. I did not get any feelers from Shri. Raja’s office at that time. I dont know why now when we started our US tour. As I said earlier, I am ignorant of the law. If it is a law, so be it and I obey it.

In these circumstances, our troupe can not perform Isaijnani’s compositions from to day. But the show should happen.By God’s grace I have sung lots of other composer’s songs too which we will present. Hope you all will bless our concerts as usual.

I am always grateful for your love and affection.

I only request you all not to have any harsh opinions and discussions regarding this. If this is the design of God, I obey it with reverence.

Sarvejanah Sukhinobhavanthu.