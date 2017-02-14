Rytasha Rathore learns wrestling for TV show

Actress Rytasha Rathore, who is seen as Badho in TV show “Badho Bahu”, is undergoing a strict training regime to get her scenes perfect in the upcoming wrestling track.

To do wrestling in the show, Rytasha has taken up a workout regime in the break time and during free hours to build her core and overall strength.

“To perform great scenes, one needs to do a little preparation before the camera rolls. The wrestling track has been a little challenging since I ended up hurting myself while doing an action sequence recently,” Rytasha said in a statement.

“I have started exercising so that I can build my stamina to perform the scenes. I hope the audience enjoys our hard work,” she added.

“Badho Bahu” is aired on &TV.

IANS