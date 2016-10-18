Rutgers Professor Brings High-performance Computing To Medicine

By a Staff Writer

Rutgers professor Shantenu Jha wants to enhance personalized medicine, global health, science and engineering through high-performance computing.

Jha and his Rutgers Advanced Distributed Cyberinfrastructure and Applications Laboratory, or RADICAL team operate at the crossroads of computing and science, and their work has benefited research in the molecular sciences, polar sciences and high-energy physics.

Jha’s expertise earned him a summer invitation to The White House where he attended a workshop organized by its Office of Science and Technology Policy.

“I think there was agreement that the role of high-performance computing is paramount in solving societal problems and enhancing the competitiveness of the nation in the rest of the 21st century,” said Jha, an associate professor in the department of electrical and computer engineering. “High-performance computing is making the impossible problems possible and making the barely possible routine,” he said.

In the five years since Jha arrived at Rutgers and formed the RADICAL team, it has made major advances in the design and implementation of distributed computing. The team also conducts research on cyberinfrastructure, middleware, or the software that supports calculations and smooths the transfer of data between computers, and software for science and engineering.

This summer, the National Science Foundation announced a $19.4 million grant to create the Molecular Sciences Software Institute, with Jha as a co-principal investigator and scientists at seven other universities led by Virginia Tech.

Software developed by the institute will boost understanding of molecules and chemical processes, improving the health of citizens and security and growing the national economy, the NSF says.

“What we hope to do is to try to solve problems that the research community just cannot solve on their own,” Jha said. “We don’t solve the drug design problem, for example, but we provide the tools and understand the computing requirements to help solve them,” he added.

Jha, a visiting scientist at University College London, is part of a European Union CompBioMed project that’s using high-performance computing for personalized medicine.

Jha’s research has been funded by multiple National Science Foundation awards as well as grants from the National Institutes of Health, U.S. Department of Energy, and Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council in the United Kingdom. He is the principal investigator or co-principal investigator for more than 10 federally funded projects in supercomputing and high-performance computing. He’s leading a new $1.25 million National Science Foundation-funded project with Penn State and Princeton researchers to advance high-performance computing analysis of climate data and modeling of seismic hazards.