Rotary Club Of Hicksville South, New York, donates 600 backpacks

HICKSVILLE, NEW YORK

The Rotary Club of Hicksville South, whose members include a large number of Indian-Americans, used donations from individuals and businesses, to fill 600 new backpacks with supplies, and distribute them to various community service oriented organizations, associations and schools. The donations were made at an event Aug. 24, at Indus American Bank in Hicksville, where among others, former Senator and a candidate for Nassau County Executive Jack Martin, Superintendent of Freeport Schools Dr. Kishore Kuncham and Superintendent of Hicksville Schools Dr. Carl Bonuso, were present, according to a press release from RCHS.

Dr. Urmilesh Arya, president of the club, said at the event that RCHS is passionate about projects which will serve the local community. This remarkable endeavor was to ensure that children who do not have the necessary tools or supplies are given the same opportunity for learning as all students should be, she added.

Roopam Maini of Indus American Bank, welcomed guests. Kamlesh Mehta, former ‘District Governor’ and ‘Charter President’ of RCHS congratulated the organization for another successful project completed. Quddus Mohammed, project chair and Mukesh Modi, co-chair, thanked donors and participating organizations. Forty children who were present at the event also received back-to-school backpacks.

Participating organizations included Espoir Youth Program, St. Ignatius Human Services Food Pantry, Hempstead Coordinating Council of Civic Associations, Peace Valley Haven Shelter, Hicksville Boys and Girls Club, Roosevelt Civic Association, Hicksville School, Logan Foundation, Union Methodist Church of Hempstead and Safe Center of Nassau County.