Rotary Club of Hicksville South Members Serve Families In Need

Members of the Rotary Club of Hicksville South along with the United Methodist Church of Hempstead served food to the needy at the Soup Kitchen in Hempstead Jan. 28. In a newly formed partnership, the Rotary Club of Hicksville South and United Methodist Church will serve food for families in need on the fourth Saturday every month as well as special meals around the holidays.

The kitchen serves between 60 and 100 guest on a typical day, RCHS said in a press release.

The board of the UMCH granted a budget of $250 and church volunteers donated anything over the budget.

Under the new partnership, the Rotary Club of Hicksville South will not only provide full financial support but its members and volunteers will help in the kitchen prepare, assemble and serve food to the guest.