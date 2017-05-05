Rotary Club of Hicksville South makes generous donation to local soup kitchen in Hempstead

Staff Writer, Posted On : May 5, 2017 11:41 am

The members of the Rotary Club of Hicksville South made a much-needed donation of new kitchen appliances to the Soup Kitchen at the United Methodist Church of Hempstead located in Hempstead NY.

In a partnership program, the two organizations provide fresh and hygienic food to families in need in the Hempstead. The Rotary Club will take financial burden of 75-100 families each month, while its members help in the kitchen prepare, assemble and serve meals. “As part of the food for the hungry project, our aim is to enter in partnership with several local soup kitchens across Long island”, said Mr. Kamlesh Mehta, Charter President and Past District Governor.

Representing the Church Ms. Ruth Robinson graciously thanked Mr. Dave Sharma, President of RCHS and said, “Rotary’s amazing donation of new kitchen appliances will help us to feed more people, more efficiently and safer.”

Mr. Sharma thanked the donors and said, “It’s our privilege to come together in this noble endeavor and to be able to help the soup kitchen with something that was much needed.”

The couple Kalpana and Bansi Shah donated a commercial grade stove-oven worth over $5,000, while Mr. Quddus Mohammed donated a commercial double deep fryer. “It’s not just about food, but it is about getting people involved in the issue of hunger”, Mr. Sharma added.

The couple Kalpana and Bansi Shah shared their sentiments and said, “Preparing meals in the soup kitchen is a transformative experience for us and our son Akash Patel as it creates an opportunity to bond with people. Donations such as these makes us proud to be Rotarians.”

Mr. Quddus Mohammed is the project chair and a five-member team of Dr. Urmilesh Arya, Roopam Maini, Kalpana Patel, Nilima Madan and Ashok Varshney is responsible to administer the project. “This program sidesteps traditional interfaith dialogue to get people of faith working together for the common good”, said Mr. Quddus Mohammed.

The Rotary Club of Hicksville South, a local chapter of Rotary International, provides several local and international humanitarian services, including promoting world peace. As part of their local mission this year alone RCHS has distributed over 600 backpacks filled with school supplies, T-shirts and winter coats for children in foster, safe house, and Interfaith Nutrition Network for homeless. “Everyone should try and know what compassion is worth”, said Dr. Urmilesh Arya, the incoming President of RCHS.

About Rotary International:

Rotary is a global network of community volunteers. Rotary members are business, professional, and community leaders who provide humanitarian service, encourage high ethical standards, and help build goodwill and peace in the world. Over 32,000 Rotary clubs in more than 200 countries and geographical areas initiate service projects to address today’s challenges, including illiteracy, disease, hunger, poverty, lack of clean water, and environmental concerns.

About Rotary Club of Hicksville South:

A group of like-minded friends started the club in September of 2009, drawn by Rotary’s diverse, nonpolitical, and nonreligious structure. The club participates in a broad range of humanitarian, intercultural, and educational activities designed to improve the human condition. By using their skills and expertise, members also enhance their professional network, career development, and cross-cultural understanding.