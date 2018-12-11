Roshni Aravindakshan Wins Miss Bharat USA 2018 Pageant

Roshni Aravindakshan, a graduate from PGSR College for Women with an MBA from University of Toledo, Ohio, won the Miss Bharat USA 2018 crown Dec. 9, at the pageant held at the Duluth Wildcat Theater in Atlanta, Georgia.

MyDream Entertainment, a New Jersey based Entertainment company, in association with 27th Investment , Atlanta –GA ,Time Startz Entertainment Atlanta –GA and Anand Entertainment Atlanta –GA successful organized Beauty Pageant 27th Investment – Miss Bharat USA 2018, Mrs. Bharat USA 2018, Miss Teen Bharat USA 208, M. Teen Bharat USA 2018, Mr. Bharat USA 2018 , Grandmom USA 2018

The special guest at the event was Bollywood star Nargis Fakhri, who crowned the winners. Bollywood Actor Aryan Vaid was in jury with Tollywod actress Aaditi Agrawal, politician Tricia Pridemore of the Public Service Commission, style icon Isha Damani, actress Leena Joshi and 5 more judges.

Company CEO & Organizer Rashmi Bedi and Janak Bedi said in a press release that this show was one of the biggest in the Indian beauty pageants industry with 6 Catagories and 52 contestant

Parikh World Media, publisher of Desi Talk and several other publications as well as the ITVGold, was among the media partners, along with Aajtak, Sony TV, TV Asia TV5, Manna TV, Group, India Abroad, and Indian Express.

Winners:The Miss Bharat USA 2018 category winner is Roshni Aravindakshan, first runner up is Kapila Agrawal, second runner up is Sanjana Uppaluri; Mrs. Bharat USA 2018 category winner is Rachana Dube Mishra, first runner up is Rupali Dadwal, second runner up is Abhiruchi Jain; Mrs. Bharat Classic USA 2018 category winner is Vrishali Deshpande Angara, first runner up is Konjit Mucchala, second runner up is Sharmishta Ganguly; Miss Teen Bharat USA 2018 category winner is Crystal Favorito, first runner up is Vidushi Shrivastava, second runner up is Sagarika Thesam, Mr. Teen Bharat USA 2018 category winner is Jay rawal; Mr. Bharat USA 2018 category won by Rexon Raj, first runner up Ketan Agashi, second runner up is Nitish Singh, Iqbal Faheem Sayyed.

The primary goal of the pageant was to highlight the talents of the participants, showcase their skills, and judge fairly, said organizers Rashmi Bedi, Janak Bedi, Anil Damani, Bhavana Anand and Ved Bhatia, adding they were proud to be a part of this legacy and the highly qualified contestants.

Rashmi Bedi and Janak Bedi “believe that our diverse and dynamic group of judges and panelists provided in-depth insight for each contestants and made a fair judgement. All of our contestants worked really hard of this show and because of them we all made it a successful show,” the press release said.