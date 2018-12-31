Rohit to rejoin ODI squad on January 8

NEW DELHI -Rohit Sharma, who flew back to India after the third Test against Australia, will rejoin the One Day International side on January 8, the BCCI announced on Monday.

Rohit flew back to India for the birth of his daughter after the third Test on Sunday.

The India cricket board has chosen not to name a replacement for the Mumbai batsman for the Sydney Test.

“India batsman Rohit Sharma left for Mumbai on 30 December to attend to his wife who has delivered a baby girl. The BCCI congratulates Rohit on the beginning of a new chapter in his life,” the BCCI said in a statement.

“Rohit will miss the fourth and the final Test against Australia at Sydney. There will be no replacement player in the Test squad.

“He will join the ODI squad on January 8, 2019, when the team begins their preparation for the ODI series starting January 12,” it added.