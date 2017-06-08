Rohan Bopanna and Dabrowski win French Open mixed doubles

PARIS – Gabriela Dabrowski on Thursday became the first Canadian woman to win a mixed doubles Grand Slam title, with victory at Roland Garros.

Dabrowski and partner Rohan Bopanna pipped Anna-Lena Groenefeld and Robert Farah 2-6 6-2 (12-10) after Groenefeld double-faulted at matchpoint down.

The victory means Bopanna becomes only the fourth Indian to win a grand slam crown, following Leander Paes, Mahesh Bhupathi and Sania Mirza.

For Bopanna it was a first grand slam final in seven years. The Indian had teamed up with Pakistani partner Aisam-ul-haq Qureshi to reach the final of the 2010 U.S. Open.