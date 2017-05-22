Robocup USA 2017 champions heading to Nagoya, Japan for World Championship

Team 004 James Bond – Arjun Agrawal, Vishnu Gade, Aarav Gupta and Siddharth Rochlani won the Robocup USA 2017 championship and are headed to Nagoya, Japan for the World Championship.

Team – Tom& Jerry – Nitasha Gupta, Nivritti Mantha, Gurmehar Kaur and Rohun Nunugonda won the Best Programmer award.

They all had a stellar day at Horace Mann School in Bronx, NY, competing in the Robocup USA 2017 tournament.

The RoboCupJunior USA competition challenges students up to 19 years old to work collaboratively as a team to design, create, and code robots to solve problems. The competition is divided into three leagues – Soccer, Rescue and OnStage. The robots are fully autonomous, using sensors to explore the world around them and make decisions without human intervention. The competition is open to students with any level of experience, and teams can use any tool or technology they want – from modifying preexisting robotics kits to building everything from scratch.

Winning teams may be eligible to participate in the RoboCupJunior World Championship, which is organized by RoboCup Federation each summer. The 2017 Championship will be held July 27 – July 31 in Nagoya, Japan. Last year, 36 countries from around the world were represented.