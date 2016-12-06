Riya Kaur To Represent New York At Miss India USA

By a Staff Writer

Riya Kaur of Valley Stream, New York, was crowned Miss India New York 2016 at the pageant held Dec. 4 at the Long Island Hilton. Renuka Joseph from Long Island was the first runner-up, and Shivangi Maini of Queens was the second runner-up.

Kaur will represent New york at the Dec. 18 Miss India USA pageant at Royal Albert’s Palace in Fords, New Jersey.

Rhea Manjrekar from Hicksville won the Miss Teen India New York 2016 title, while Aashika Jikaria from Long Island and Vinika Shikapuri from Melville were the first and second runner-up respectively. In the Mrs. category, the Mrs. India New York 2016 title went to Nishtha Chadda of New York City,

while Pranjal Varma of Dixie Hill was the first runner-up and Shilpa Ajith of Hicksville was the second runner-up.

The event was hosted by Nishi Bahl of Panache entertainment, in association with India Festival Committee.

Billed as the largest reputed pageant held outside India, this the Miss USA brand has provided a platform to past winners including Bollywood actresses Richa Sharma Dutt and Aarti Chhabria, a Panache press release said.

The evening began with a reception hour, followed by the main event, graced by the evergreen Bollywood beauty Zeenat Aman.

The pageant opened with a dance performance by the contestants where they paid tribute to Zeenat Aman. The contestants performed to hits like “Laila Main Laila”, “Chura Liya”, and “Aap Jaisa Koi.” The opening dance was choreographed by Shilpa Jhurani.

The pageant continued with different segments like ethnic wear, evening wear, talent, and the question and answer session.

A special guest performance by singing sensation Romee Khan set the stage on fire.

Aron Govil, Joveria Khan, Dr. Vinod Sancheti, Prabha Golia, Surbhi Kavadia, Mrs. India Worldwide Namita Dodwadker, and Zeenat Aman were the judges at the panel.

In addition to these titles, there were multiple subtitle winners in all three categories including Best Talent, Beautiful Smile, Beautiful Eyes, Beautiful Face , Beautiful Hair, BestCatwalk, Miss Bollywood Diva and Miss Congeniality.