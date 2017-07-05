Riva Ganguly Das appointed new Director General of ICCR

NEW YORK: In a surprise move, Ambassador Riva Ganguly Das, the Consul General of India in New York, has been named as the new Director General of Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR).

Das had assumed office in New York just over a year ago, in March of 2016, succeeding Dnyaneshwar Mulay.

The appointment of Das to ICCR was reported by Newsmobile.

Das joined the Indian Foreign Service in 1986. She is a Post Graduate in Political Science from Delhi University. Prior to joining the Foreign Service, she was a Lecturer at Delhi University.

Das had her first posting in Spain. Thereafter, she was Delhi Headquarters dealing with External Publicity, Nepal and Passport/Visa work. She was Head of the Cultural Wing of the Indian High Commission in Dhaka.

After her return from Dhaka, she took over as Director at the United Nations Economic and Social Affairs Division and participated in environmental negotiations, particularly climate change. She was the Deputy Chief of Mission in the Embassy of India, The Hague.

She was also the Alternate Permanent Representative of India to the Organisation for Prohibition of Chemical Weapons at The Hague. She served as Consul General of India in Shanghai from 2008 to 2012.

After her return from China, she headed the Public Diplomacy Division in the Ministry of External Affairs and she was in charge of the Latin America & Caribbean Division in the Ministry of External Affairs. Before joining as Consul General of India in New York, she was Ambassador of India to Romania, Albania & Moldova with residence in Bucharest.

There was no news on who will succeed Ganguly, and when.