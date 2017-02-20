Richa collaborates with all-female production in New York

, Posted On : February 20, 2017 8:02 pm

MUMBAI

Actress-producer Richa Chadha has collaborated with her friend Sameena, who has a company that makes features, documentaries and entertainment content. The New York-based firm employs 60 women.

Richa said in a statement: “My friend runs an absolutely fun all-women company which I think is fantastic. Literally, every staff member is a woman, even the interns are teenaged girls. It has some amazing energy.”

“I have collaborated to co-produce content with them in India and I’m looking forward to make content for them here in India. More power to such initiatives.”

The first few projects are expected to be shot in May in California and Delhi. The projects will be announced soon.

IANS