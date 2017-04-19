Reward offer increased for information on fatal shooting of Indian American man in St. Louis

Staff Writer, Posted On : April 19, 2017 7:28 pm

The family of a St. Louis, Mo., man, who was shot to death in January, has increased the reward money for information in the fatal shooting. In addition to the $25,000 reward offered by the family, CrimeStoppers will offer anything from $2,000 to $5,000 for a tip to the CrimeStoppers hotline that leads to a felony arrest in a homicide.

Maulik Patel, 31, was shot to death on Jan. 11 while waiting at a traffic light, the St. Louis Post Dispatch reported. He and several other drivers were waiting on the traffic light when several people in another car began shooting at Patel while he was seated in his Hyundai Sonata, police say. Patel was the only person in his car.

Patel got out of his vehicle and was shot outside his car. He was hit multiple times and died at the scene. The suspects were in a newer-model four-door vehicle, possibly a Honda Civic, with tinted windows, police say.

Authorities had no description of the suspects. Police have not released a possible motive for the attack, the St. Louis Post Dispatch reported.

Ripal Patel told Fox 2 Now that her husband was a family man and someone who would bend over backwards for anyone. That fateful night of Jan. 11 forever changed her life, she said.

Ripal Patel said her husband was coming back home after attending to his convenience store in North City.