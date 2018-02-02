Retired Indian American professor at University of Connecticut accused of calling Arab and Muslim resident doctors as members of ISIS

Indian American Dr. Ravindra Nanda, a now-retired University of Connecticut (UConn) Health orthodontics professor, allegedly called Arab and Muslim resident doctors, members of the Islamic State and said that the FBI might think he is building an “ISIS cell” due to the number of Arab and Muslim people in his program, according to the Associated Press.

The report also alleges that he only allowed North American residents to treat Caucasian patients and tossed out a job application from a female resident doctor, according to a Daily Campus report.

According to the Daily Campus report, Nanda retired last fall which was more than a year after the report was issued by UConn Health’s Office of Institutional Equity.

According to the Associated Press, though Nanda has denied all accusations, the Office of Institutional Equity found the testimony of several resident doctors to be credible.

“At a time when there are enough tensions in the United States, the types of (statements) Nanda made are extremely dangerous. The future medical professionals of America deserve to be respected, educated and employed regardless of their religions, ethnicities and backgrounds,” Shaheer Syed Hassan, a member of the UConn Muslim Student Association told the Daily Campus.

Hassan added that he is “concerned that incidents like this harm the image of Muslims, many of whom have much to offer to this country.”

“There is enough backlash from mainstream media and perception against Muslims. This attitude is detrimental to the success of our nation as it affects our nation’s abilities to recruit talented individuals,” Hassan told the Daily Campus.

UConn Health Chief Communications Officer Chris Hyers told the Associated Press that leaders on campus took “appropriate measures” in response to the findings.

“UConn Health does not tolerate discrimination, harassment or retaliation in the workplace or its learning environments,” Hyers said in a statement as reported by the Associated Press.

According to the Associated Press, one of the investigators Ellen Keane, recommended that “UConn consider disciplining Nanda and that measures be taken immediately ‘to protect residents against further discrimination, harassment and retaliation.’”

Jacques Parenteau, Nanda’s lawyer Jacques Parenteau said Thursday that Nanda appealed the report’s findings and the process ended with a confidential resolution and that the investigation had no bearing on Nanda’s retiring, according to the Associated Press.