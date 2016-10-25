Resuscitation Expert Honored With Lifetime Achievement Award

From News Dispatches

Dr. Vemuri S. Murthy, an alumnus of Guntur Medical College, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, and Rush University Medical Center in Chicago, was honored by the Indian American Medical Association with the Lifetime Achievement Award during the Annual Gala Banquet of the organization on Oct. 15, at Meadows Club in Rolling Meadows, Illinois.

A past Chairman of the Anesthesiology Department, West Suburban Medical Center, Oak Park, Illinois, and Attending Anesthesiologist, Advocate Lutheran General Hospital, Park Ridge, Illinois, dr. Murthy is a well-recognized resuscitation expert and advocate of global health projects in the U.S. A Harvard University Simulation Center visiting scholar, he is the President of Global Resuscitation Consulting, LLC.

A veteran volunteer of the American Heart Association (AHA), Dr. Murthy has been contributing to the mission of AHA for over two decades.

Dr. Murthy organized and chaired global health educational conferences involving resuscitation science in India and the U.S. Dr. Murthy is considered a “Pioneer of resuscitation education in India” for his efforts to enhance medical curriculum with resuscitation training. As one of the leaders of the Association of Telugu Medical Graduates in USA (ATMGUSA), he was the architect of AHA International Training Center at the University to implement AHA curriculum in all medical colleges of Dr. NTR University of Health Sciences as a model for Indian medical universities.