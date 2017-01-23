Republic Day of India 2017 – January 26

Republic Day, celebrated on Jan. 26 every year, is one of India’s most important national events. It was on Jan. 26,1950 that the Constitution of India came into force and India became a truly sovereign, democratic and republic country. On this day, India finally enjoyed the freedom of spirit, rule of law and fundamental principle of governance. The patriotic fervor of the Indian people on this day brings the whole country together even in her embedded diversity. What exactly happened on January 26, 1950?

Republic Day is not just a national holiday for Indians

It’s when regional identity takes a backseat and what matters most is the universal appeal of unity and brotherhood projected by all Indians. The Indian Constitution basically stands for the aspirations which ‘the common man of India’ cherishes. Republic Day is a day of the citizen of the country when he is entitled to be ‘all supreme’.Republic Day is celebrated most majestically in the capital, New Delhi, where symbols of the great nation’s military might and cultural wealth are displayed in what is the world’s most impressive parade. All government buildings are illuminated lending the city the atmosphere of a fairyland. This day is celebrated with much zeal and pride all across the nation.

Long Weekends in 2017

Republic Day is not just a day when every Indian feels patriotic, this year, it also brings a lot of long weekends with itself. There are plenty of options for people to plan a short holiday trips to any nearby place. But don’t forget to remember all the heroes of India’s Independence and all those who have made India a truly republic country.

The Story behind the Republic Day Parade

Watching the Republic Day Parade has always aroused the feeling of pride and honor for the country in our hearts. But do you know the story behind the Republic Day Parade?

Do you know how long does it take to prepare those two hours of public entertainment?

Contingents, Soldiers and

Personnel

The process of selection of the participants begins six months in advance. Every year 42 contingents with 144 soldiers march down Janpath on this day. All of them arrive before 1st of January in order to begin their practice in full swing.

Around 10,000 personnel reside in Delhi Cantonment and Parade Ground during this while. This year we will witness 3 more contingents of the Women Officers from the Air, Navy and Army.

The Camelry

The ‘camelry’ of the Border Security Forces is one of the best parts of the parade & acts like a show-stopper. To guard and protect the frontiers of Gujarat and Rajasthan, 1200 camels are trained by the BSF in Jodhpur.

Out of which, 100 males around five years of age are brought in a camp in Palam (Delhi) in the beginning of November itself . Loads of trucks filled desert sand follow the route. These camels are taken around the city to acquaint them with the city’s noise and crowd.

The Jhankis or Tableaus

Let’s now talk about the favorite part of the celebration – The Tableaus. To get entry into the parade, the states have to go through multiple rounds until their tableau gets selected by the defense secretary heading the high level committee.

On the invitation of the defense ministry, these ‘jhankis’ or Tableaus are created by nearly 5000 fabricators and artists at the Artistes’ Village of Delhi Cantonment.

Other Arrangements

With over 100 million seats were divided into 35 enclosures, 19,000 seats will be open to the general public last year. This was organized by the defense ministry in coordination with Delhi Police.

The Army’s Signal Regiment puts in cables as long as 38 kilometers to make sure that the sound system remains faultless. To make this day more enchanting in the evening, around 1.40 lakh bulbs were installed around the venue which help in making this day a spectacular success!

