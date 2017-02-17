Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi seeks probe into Michael Flynn-Russia interactions

Indian American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi has called for a full and open investigation into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn and the Trump Administration’s interactions with the Russian government.

“In light of these revelations, I’m calling for a full investigation into General Flynn and the Trump Administration’s interactions with Russian intelligence services,” Krishnamoorthi said in an official statement on his website.

“More than half the country already has serious concerns about the relationship between the Trump Administration and the Russian government. Fundamental national security questions remain unanswered, including whether General Flynn went rogue in discussing sanctions with Russian agents, or whether he was directed to,” he said.

“We need to know what was discussed, what the Russians learned, and what they may have offered in return. The American people deserve answers,” Krishnamoorthi added.

President Donald Trump had asked for Flynn’s resignation after reports surfaced that the latter had misled Vice President Mike Pence about his interaction with the Russian Ambassador to the US, Sergey Kislyak, during the transition period prior to Trump’s inauguration and even before the November 8 election.