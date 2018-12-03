Rep. Pramila Jayapal recruits former Indian-American Obama official as chief of staff

A former Indian-American White House staffer is Rep.going on to become the Chief of Staff to the first Indian-American woman elected to the U.S. Congress.

Gautam Raghavan who used to be the Pentagon liaison during President Barack Obama’s time in the White House, has been recruited as Chief-of-Staff by Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal, D-Washington state.

Raghavan has been the founding executive director of Indian American Impact Project and Impact Fund (IMPACT), an organization launched formally this January, to help Indian-Americans win their campaigns up and down the ballot.

The move was announced Dec. 3, by IMPACT.

Raghavan is credited with leading IMPACT through a “historic” election cycle in which an unprecedented number of Indian Americans ran for office at the federal, state, and local level. He will continue to serve on IMPACT’s boards of directors, the organization said in a press release.

“As our founding executive director, Gautam has worked tirelessly to raise the visibility of our organization, our community, and our leaders,” Raj Goyle, co-founder of IMPACT and chair of the Impact Project, is quoted saying in the press release. “While we’re sad to lose him, we are thrilled that he will be a top advisor to Congresswoman Jayapal, one of the most prominent Indian Americans in elected office today. This kind of talent pipeline is why IMPACT exists,” Goyle, a former Kansas State Representative, added.

“Under Gautam’s leadership, Impact Fund endorsed over 20 candidates and deployed more funds for Indian American candidates than any political organization in history,” said Deepak Raj, co-founder of IMPACT and chair of the Impact Fund. “We thank him for his hard work and look forward to building on this momentum to help even more candidates run, win, and lead in 2019, 2020, and years to come.”

“I am grateful to Raj, Deepak, and our board members for the opportunity to lead this organization and for their smart counsel and thoughtful guidance,” Raghavan said, adding, “Now, more than ever, we must continue building political power in the Indian American community and in other immigrant communities and communities of color. I’m excited to help partner in that work from the halls of Congress.”