Rep. Krishnamoorthi condemns stabbing of two men in Oregon

By Staff Writer, Posted On : June 2, 2017 6:51 pm

SCHAUMBURG, IL

Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi released the following statement in response to the news that two men were stabbed to death, and one was injured, Friday in Portland, Oregon after they intervened when another passenger began “ranting and raving” racial and religious epithets:

“Two men were killed in Portland last night, and a third was wounded in connection with seeing a man harass two women with racial and religious hate speech when they sought to intervene. These men were not trying to be heroes, but they were. They witnessed something they knew was wrong, and they tried to stop it. In doing so, these men embodied the highest ideals of this nation and of our common humanity. May we hold their families in our thoughts and prayers and rise to their example.

“This attack was another instance of the disturbing increase in hate-driven rhetoric, threats, and violence we have witnessed over the last year. The targets of this wave of intolerance have spanned the breadth of American life, from Jews and Hindus to Muslims to Sikhs to Latinos and African-Americans and other communities.

“From increased harassment to cemetery desecrations to bomb threats to violent attacks and even murder, hate-motivated crimes in our country have been on the rise. But amid this disturbing trend, Americans have stood together against intolerance in Kansas, Florida, Missouri, and last night in Oregon.

“The American people have shown their resilience and commitment to our ideals in the face of hatred and violence. Our government must do the same. I’m renewing my call for the Department of Justice and the Department of Homeland Security to use their full powers to combat these attacks and their root causes.”

Krishnamoorthi represents the 8th District of Illinois, which includes Chicago’s west and northwest suburbs. He serves on the Committee on Oversight and Government Reform and on the Committee on Education and the Workforce.

In addition, he serves as the ranking member, and top Democrat, on the Subcommittee on Health Care, Benefits, and Administrative Rules.