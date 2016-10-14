Rep. Gabbard Plays Guitar At ISKCON 50th Anniversary In D.C.

By a Staff Writer

From the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington D.C. , from where Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his “I Have a Dream” speech, a group of musicians and speakers from a variety of religious faiths came together Oct. 8 to sing, chant and share messages of peace, respect, and unity at a program titled Chant4Change.

The 10-hour-ling event brought together multicultural, multi-denominational voices, including Christian, Hindu, Sikh, Jewish, Muslim and Native American musicians and speakers, to collectively call for inclusion, cooperation and goodwill in response to the current divisive political environment.

“As Americans and as inhabitants of the earth, the problems we face today cannot be solved alone,” said Gaura Vani, a performer of traditional and contemporary Vaishnava Hindu bhajans, and principle organizer of Chant4Change. “Music offers a way to come together and to listen to each other, while calling out to a higher power— however we understand that power to be — and asking for help in these difficult times,” Vani said.

Under a rainy sky, sarod virtuoso Amjad Ali Khan and Fanna-Fi Allah, a Sufi Muslim group, enchanted the audience. Grammy award-winning a cappella group, Sweet Honey in the Rock, inspired attendees with their unique music and artistry, and by the end of the night, MC Yogi, a pioneer in yoga-inspired hip hop, had everyone up on their feet and dancing.

The speakers at the event included Vineet Chander, Chaplain for Hindu Life at Princeton University. The event was sponsored by the International Society for Krishna Consciousness which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.

On Sept. 13 ISKCON honored the achievements and contributions of its founder A. C. Bhaktivedanta Swami, known as Prabhupada, at a special ISKCON 50th anniversary gala in Washington D.C.

The event at the presidential ballroom at the Capital Hilton Hotel was attended by 300 people, including religious leaders, diplomats, and lawmakers, including Congresswoman from Hawaii Tulsi Gabbard and U.S. Congressman from Massachusetts Joseph Kennedy. Also present were Nepalese Ambassador to the U.S. Arjun Kumar Karki, community affairs minister from the Indian Embassy N.K. Mishra and Deputy Chief of Mission of Bangladesh Mahbub Hasan Saleh.

During the mian event, a number of speakers both from the ISKCON and other organizations spoke about the order, introducing the audience to the life and contribution of Prabhupada. Islamic Scholar Sanaullah Kirmani, who met Prabhupada in 1968 at Harvard University while a student there, spoke glowingly about the impact Prabhupada had had on his life. Maryland State delegate Kumar Barve compared Prabhupada’s struggles with those of his own grandfather, who emigrated to the U.S. from India for freedom and opportunity.

Prakash Hinduja, chairman of the Hinduja Group in Europe, expressed much appreciation for Prabhupada, whom he had met, before leading everyone in chanting the Hare Krishna mantra.

Congresswoman Gabbard in her keynote spoke of her personal appreciation for Prabhupada, Bhaktivinode Thakur and the teachings of Chaitanya Mahaprabhu. She explained that Vaishnavism is not sectarian, but appreciates the religious sentiment and expression of all people. She also offered her gratitude to Prabhupada for all he has done in bringing the Vaishnava tradition to the West and all over the world.

The Congresswoman surprised many when she picked up her personal stringed instrument, which she dubbed a “Guitalele” – a combination of the ukulele and guitar – and asked the audience to get to their feet, leading them in a Hare Krishna maha-mantra kirtan.