Rep. Bera Made Second-in-command On Important Committee

Congressman Ami Bera, D-California, was unanimously elected Jan. 24, by his Democratic colleagues in the House of Representatives as vice-ranking member on the important House Committee on Foreign Affairs.

The newly created position for the minority Democratic Party in the lower house gives “emerging leaders” like Bera “to strengthen the fight on behalf of hard-working Americans,” Bera’s office said.

“I’m honored that my colleagues unanimously put their confidence in me to serve in this new ranking position, and I’m energized to continue advancing the role America plays in ensuring stability and security in an increasingly complex global landscape,” the Congressman said in a prepared statement.

Bera has served on the Foreign Affairs Committee since first being elected to the 113th Congress in 2013.

Rep. Eliot L. Engel, ranking member of the announced Democratic membership of Foreign Affairs Subcommittees for the 115th Congress. He also welcomed the Committee Democrats’ unanimous election of Bera as the Vice Ranking Member.

“The Foreign Affairs Committee Democrats are an outstanding group of lawmakers. Our Vice Ranking Member, Mr. Bera, and Subcommittee Ranking Members Sherman, Meeks, Sires, Deutch, Bass, and Keating bring a wealth of knowledge and leadership that will help advance American interests around the world,” Engel said in a press release.

Apart from being a Vice-Ranking Member of the Foreign Affairs Committee, Bera is also on the Subcommittee for Asia and the Pacific as well as the Subcommittee on Africa, Global Health, Global Human Rights, and International Organizations.

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, the first Hindu elected to Congress, who is of Hawaiian descent, is also a member of the Subcommittee on Asia and the Pacific, as well as the Subcommittee on Middle East and North Africa.