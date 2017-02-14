Rep. Ami Bera becomes top Democrat on space subcommittee

By a Staff Writer, Posted On : February 14, 2017 6:29 pm

Third-term Congressman Ami Bera, D-California, has been appointed ranking member of the space subcommittee of the House Committee on Science, Space and Technology.

House Democrats announced the new appointments to the various subcommittees, Feb. 14. This is the first subcommittee on which Bera has been made the top Democrat. He is also among the Democratic members of the Research & Technology Subcommittee of the Committee on Science, Space and Technology.

This Jan. 24, Bera was named vice ranking member of the full House Committee on Foreign Affairs, a new deputy position, a significant step-up from being a member of the committee since he came into office.

“As a kid who grew up during the height of the space race dreaming of what lay beyond us, it’s an honor to be selected to serve as the ranking member for the Subcommittee on Space,” Bera said in a statement

Bera’s District 7, covers Sacramento County that includes a major space technology company, Aerojet Rocketdyne in Rancho Cordova, apart from other space research facilities around the state.

The Space Subcommittee is led by Republican Rep. Brian Babin of Texas whose district houses the NASA’s Johnson Space Center.