Renu Khator receives Mentor Award from Council of Fellows/Fidelity Investments

Renu Khator, the Indian American Chancellor of the University of Houston System and President of University of Houston was awarded the 2018 Council of Fellows/Fidelity Investments Mentor Award during the opening ceremony of the American Council in Education’s 100th annual meeting, according to a PTI report.

The award is given annually to acknowledge the substantial role of mentors in the success of the council’s fellows program participants.

Khator was born in Uttar Pradesh and received her education at the University of Kanpur, she is the first female chancellor of the University of Houston System.

She is also the first ever Indian American to lead a comprehensive research university in the U.S.

According to her university bio, Khator received her master’s degree in political science and a Ph.D. in political science and public administration from Purdue University and has published numerous books and articles in the field of global environmental policy.

Prior to her appointment in January 2008, she was provost and senior vice president at the University of South Florida.

Khator is Chair of the Board of Directors of the American Athletic Conference (AAC) and serves as AAC’s representative to the NCAA Division I Presidential Forum as well as a member of the Indian Prime Minister’s Empowered Expert Committee.

She has also been inducted into the Texas Women’s Hall of Fame and has received many awards including the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award from the president of India, the highest recognition conferred on overseas Indians based on their “significant contributions” to their homeland.