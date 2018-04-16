Renee Mehrra is President of Indo American Press Club

NEW YORK – Well-known TV journalist, as well as social and political activist, Renee Mehrra, is the new President of the Indo American Press Club (IAPC).

Mehrra, in her acceptance speech at the Indian Consulate in New York, on April 10, said: “Media has a responsibility to lead society and culture in a positive way and we are fortunate to do work that makes a tangible difference in the lives of our vibrant community.”

Mehrra said she would like to see more women of color in US media for a more inclusive democracy.

Mehrra has been associated with ITV for over three decades as a reporter and anchor. As community activist, she is a former New York City Commissioner for Human Rights and is Adviser, Women’s Cabinet, New York City’s Mayor’s Office of Minority Affairs.

Community leaders who attended the meet, where the Consul General of India Sandeep Chakravorty also spoke, included Assemblyman David Weprin, Dr. Neeta Jain, Democratic District leader from 25th Assembly District; Shiv Dass, President, Jackson Heights Merchants Association; and businessman Darshan Singh Bagga.

Malini Shah, Community Liaison for Councilman Paul Vallone gave a citation to Mehrra as did a representative from New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer’s office. Governor Andrew Cuomo and Congressman Joseph Crowley sent congratulatory messages.

A four-year-old girl, Merryn Augustine, gave a Bharatanatyam performance, at the meet.