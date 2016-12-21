Rekha Nandwani Kicks Off Campaign For Jersey City Council

By Suman Guha Mozumder

Rekha Nandwani, who has for long been actively involved with politics at the grassroots level, and has been a Hudson County Democratic Committeewoman, kicked off her campaign for Jersey City Council for Ward C Dec. 15 with a fundraiser at Curry On restaurant in Jersey City.

The fundraiser for the longtime resident of Jersey City, who has been involved with local politics at the grassroots level for a long time, drew a large crowd, including Jersey City Council President Rolando Lavarro, Hoboken Council President Ravi Bhalla, Woodbridge Councilman Viru Patel and former Mayor of Edison Jun Choi.

“I am humbled by the level of support I have received so far in my campaign to be the next Councilwoman for Jersey City’s Ward C,” Nandwani said at the meeting that was also attended by some members of the Indian-American community.

“Rehka is a friend, and an advocate on neighborhood issues and for Asian-Americans,” said Council President Lavarro. “She gets the community’s concerns and is a tireless worker. I have no doubt she possesses the skills, determination, and community support that make for a formidable Council candidate,” Lavarro said.

Asked to comment as to what prompted her decision to run, Nandwani said that the decision was only expected of her. “It is not a new idea. I have been planning to eventually run someday. It is not a new idea for me, for my friends, supporters or my family, given that I have been a resident of the city for more than 17 years and have been actively involved with the local politics at the grassroots level, taking up various issues that concern people at different levels,” Nandwani told this correspondent after the meeting.

“I am encouraged by the constituents I hear from throughout the ward that tell me they need a leader that will represent their interests in the community and that is exactly what I intend to do,” she said.

In addition to serving as a Hudson County Democratic Committeewoman for Jersey City’s Ward C-1, Nandwani is also the president of her neighborhood association and a steering committee member within the New Jersey Democratic State Committee’s South Asian American Caucus.

Although her constituency has many South Asian residents, she said the constituency has actually a very diverse population. “I am a South Asian, but I am not pitching myself only as one community’s candidate. I have already a proven track record in Jersey City and have got crossover appeal. What makes me a unique candidate are my years of experience of working at the grassroots level and deep knowledge and familiarity with the issues,” Nandwani said.

She, however, declined to talk about specific issues at this stage of the campaign, but said that she just feels “there is a big void” in terms of representation as far as her community goes and therefore she decided to take the plunge.

“As a colleague of Rekha within the Hudson County Democratic Organization and Committeeman for Ward C-1, I have full faith in her ability to be responsive to her community and constituency,” said Ward C-1 Committeeman John Lynch. “This is the kind of attention, dedication and drive we need in our councilperson for Ward C” Lynch said about Nandwani.