Reena tries to learn technicalities while watching movies

Actress Reena Aggarwal, known for shows like “Kya Mast Hai Life” and Agent Raghav – Crime Branch”, finds films educative, and she tries to learn the technical aspects of a movie.

“I love watching movies. It takes you away from the real world for some time. I just love that feeling. Before entering showbiz, I used to watch movies to get entertained. But now that I’m a part of the industry, I watch movies with a very different aspect,” she said in a statement.

“I try to learn technicalities while watching. Every film educates me. I learn lots of dos and don’ts,” she added.

Reena will be soon seen in the Marathi movie “Dev Devharyat Nahi”.