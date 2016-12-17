Recipes From Master Chefs and Renowned Cookbook Writers

Editor's Choice

Christmas table laid by renowned chef, TV host, and author of numerous cookbooks, Vikas Khanna, might seem intimidating to many and the envy of everyone. But here he provides News India Times with one of his creations that one can risk trying at home without fearing failure – the signature Christmas Cake that challenges one’s abilities.

CHRISTMAS RICH PLUM CAKE

There are so many versions of this dried fruit-laden cake across India, but they all share the rich dark caramel color and the heady aroma of mixed spices. Some cakes are moist and squidgy, others crumbly, and still others can be cut into compact slices studded evenly with cross sections of caramelized fruit, sometimes in lurid shades of neon red, orange and green. Christmas is not Christmas without a serving of ‘plum cake’, a close relative of traditional plum pudding. Both got their names from dried plums or prunes which were an integral ingredient in the cake, but which are rarely used in the Indian versions today. The latter are part of the British colonial culinary legacy together with other Christmas favorites such as roast chicken with stuffing, which have been adapted to suit local palates and availability of ingredients: note the use of semolina in the batter and the use of mixed spice as an alternative to ground allspice berries.

Traditional recipes call for the dried fruit to be soaked in copious quantities of rum or cognac or other spirits for as long as 4 months before the boozy mixture is fashioned into alcohol-laden cakes or puddings, the latter dramatically flambéed when presented at the table. This less heady version, though, spreads the true spirit of Christmas, which would be the less festive without it.

Ingredients

450 g (1 pound) all-purpose flour

1 level teaspoon baking powder

A pinch of salt

1½ teaspoons ground allspice, or ground mixed spice (equal quantities of cinnamon, cloves and nutmeg)

250g (8 ounces) golden raisins, chopped

250g (8 ounces) black raisins, chopped

100g (about 4 ounces) candied citrus peel, finely chopped

75g (about 3 ounces) candied cherries, finely chopped

75g (about 3 ounces) cashew nut or blanched almonds, finely chopped

1½ cups semolina

450g (1 pound) butter

450g (1 pound) plus ½ cup sugar

12 eggs, separated

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Orange juice, as required

Method

1. Preheat the oven to 325˚C/ 175˚F/Gas Mark 3. Line and grease two 9 x 5-inch (23 x 12.5cm) loaf pans or two 9–inch (23 cm) round or square pans with baking parchment and dust lightly with flour.

2. Sieve together the flour, baking powder, salt and ground allspice in a bowl.

3. Combine the golden and black raisins, citrus peel, candied cherries and nuts with the semolina in a bowl. Mix well as the semolina prevents the fruit from clumping together.

4. In a large bowl, cream the butter and 450 g (1 pound) sugar until light and fluffy.

Add two egg yolks at a time and whisk well after each addition.

5. Add the fruit and semolina mixture in 4 lots and stir lightly to mix. Stir in the vanilla essence.

6. Place the remaining ½ cup sugar in a pan with 2 tablespoons water and cook on medium heat until the sugar melts and turns a dark golden brown. Stir the caramel into the batter.

7. Add the flour in 3 lots, folding each portion in gently to mix.

8. Beat the egg whites until stiff and fold them in gently into the mixture.

9. Add enough orange juice, if required, to loosen the mixture to make a batter of dropping consistency.

10. Pour the batter into the prepared pans and bake at 325˚F/170˚C/ Gas mark 3 for 1 hour then turn down the oven and bake at 300F/ 150C for approximately 1½ hours until well risen and golden brown on top. If the top of the cake is browning too quickly, cover the tops with aluminum foil while baking. Remove from the oven and cool in the pans for 15 minutes before turning out. Cool on a wire rack and slice when cold.

Award-winning TV journalist-turned-cookbook author and Chicago-based entrepreneur Anupy Singla shares her recipe for Tandoori Chicken with News India Times

Like samosas, tandoori chicken has become a symbol for Indian food in the United States. Most Americans know this dish just as a sizzling plate of bright red, grilled chicken. Traditionally, tandoori chicken is marinated in a spicy yogurt sauce and cooked in a tandoor oven with temperatures that range from 500°F / 260°C to 900°F / 480°C. But I’ve got good news: It can also be made at home, on the grill, with the right spice combination. The only difference

is in the color, which, I’m afraid, usually comes from the use of red food dye. Cook without it, and you’ll have a much healthier dish that’s just as delicious.

1. In the bowl of a food processor, grind the ginger and garlic into a smooth, watery paste.

2. Transfer the paste into a large mixing bowl. Add the yogurt, Tandoori Masala, salt, red chile powder, and Garam Masala and whisk until fully combined.

3. Prepare the chicken by poking holes in it with a fork to help it absorb the yogurt marinade. Carefully add the pieces of chicken and gently stir until all the pieces are evenly coated. Cover and refrigerate for 6 hours to overnight.

4. Preheat the grill to medium–high (350°F / 180°C to 400°F / 200°C), making sure the grill has been well oiled or sprayed with a nonstick cooking or grilling spray.

5. Place the marinated pieces of chicken on the grill and cook, turning once to ensure even cooking, for up to 1 hour, until cooked through and the chicken reaches an internal temperature of 165°F / 74°C. Your cooking time may differ, depending on your grill and how well done you prefer the chicken to be. We prefer it well done. Remove from the grill and transfer to a serving platter.

6. Squeeze the 1/2 lemon over the cooked chicken. Sprinkle with some of the Garam Masala. Garnish with the onion and cilantro and serve hot over the brown or white basmati rice or with the Roti or Naan.