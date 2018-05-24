Ravi Thyagarajan honored as Fellow of Society of Automotive Engineers

Indian American Dr. Ravi Thyagarajan, the senior technical expert at the U.S. Army Tank Automotive Research, Development and Engineering Center, was among five to be named as a Fellow for the Society for Automotive Engineers during their World Congress.

According to his bio on the Center’s website, Thyagarajan is a Science and Technology (S&T) acquisition professional who is currently responsible for setting the engineering and research direction for materials-related initiatives.

Prior to this, he was the TARDEC Deputy Chief Scientist for over three years, where he managed the basic research program portfolio.

Thyagarajan has also served on the Deputies Council and started his career as a Senior Technical Specialist in TARDEC/ Analytics; his research interests include structural lightweighting/optimization, occupant protection, blast modeling/design, and fast-running modeling methodologies.

Thyagarajan has received many awards, including the Army Materiel Command Systems Analysis and co-author many research publications.

He is also a member of the Army Acquisition Corps, and is a Certified Acquisition Professional as Systems Engineer, Program Manager and S&T Manager.

Thyagarajan has spent over 15 years in the automotive industry at Ford Motor and Visteon Corporation, where he was involved in all aspects of product development of automotive interiors, according to his bio on the Center’s website.

Thyagarajan has a Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras as well as an M.S. and Ph.D. in Applied Mechanics from the California Institute of Technology, Pasadena.

He has three patents, written over 60 technical papers and is co-organizer of SAE Congress sessions as well as a Journal Editor for the SAE Journals.

The Fellow honor is SAE’s highest grade of membership, with the status recognizing and honoring long-term members who have made a significant impact on the society’s mobility technology through leadership, research and innovation.