Ravi Patel to star in Paul A. Kaufman’s ‘Butter’

Indian American actor Ravi Patel will now be seen in “Butter,” an indie film directed by Paul A. Kaufman.

According to a Deadline report, “Butter,” written by Kaufman, is based on the novel by Erin Jade Lange, and its plot centers on Butter (Alex Kersting), a lonely, obese teenager constantly bullied in his high school. Tired of his ridiculed life and his inability to lose weight, he devises a plan to eat himself to death live on the Internet.

Patel will paly the role of Butter’s caring and offbeat Doctor Bean who tries to make positive changes in his life, according to the report.

Along with “Butter” and “Wonder Woman 1984,” Patel will also be seen in “Flarsky,” the Seth Rogen-Charlize Theron comedy which will be released on June 7, 2019.

Patel had a key role on Fox’s “Grandfathered” before it was axed.

He has also made appearances on shows “Living Biblically,” “American Housewife,” “Wrecked,” “Master of None” and “Santa Clarita Diet.”

Also, according to the report, his much-loved documentary “Meet the Patels,” has prompted Bravo to create a new series called “Will You Marry Us,” which is a social experiment inspired by the documentary and features five lifelong friends on their globetrotting journey to find true love.

Patel is also one of three founders of This Bar Saves Life, which raises money to fight starvation by offering tasty, gluten-free, kosher and non-GMO snack bars for sale at several top retailers.

Patel is currently awaiting the release of his next big film “Wonder Woman 1984,” which is to open on June 5, 2020 and stars Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig and Pedro Pascal.