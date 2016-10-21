Ravi Morisetty Of Irving Among 10 Charged In $100 Million Fraud

By a Staff Writer

A 42-year-old Indian-American from Irving, Texas, were among 10 physicians, pharmacists and marketers who were arrested and charged last week in connection with defrauding a health care program to the tune of at least $100 million.

Police and prosecutors said the defendants, including Ravi Morisetty, were arrested Oct. 14 for alleged fraud because of which Tricare Health insurance program, designed for U.S. military personnel, suffered more than $100 million in actual losses. All but one defendant were from Texas. Two other defendants were indicted earlier in the case relating to claims for prescription ‘compounded pain and scar creams.’

All the defendants were charged in a 35-count superseding indictment returned in Dallas and unsealed Oct. 14, U.S. Attorney John Parker of the Northern District of Texas, said.

“Exhaustive investigative work by FBI and DCIS special agents and investigators not only led to today’s arrests, but to the identification and seizure of millions in assets” that these defendants derived from their participation in this massive fraud scheme, according to Parker.

Except two, all the other defendants were released on bond.

The superseding indictment alleged that between May, 2014 and Feb. 2016, the 12 defendants conspired to run a scheme involving the payment of kickbacks to Tricare beneficiaries, payment of kickbacks to prescribing physicians, and marketers by the owners of compounding pharmacies.

Each defendant is charged with at least one count of conspiracy to commit health care fraud. If convicted, each defendant faces a maximum statutory penalty of 10 years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine.