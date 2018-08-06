Rati Gupta to star in Hulu’s ‘Future Man’

Indian American actress Rati Gupta will be a recurring cast member on Hulu’s “Future Man,” which is written by Kyle Hunter and Ariel Shaffir and executive produced by Matt Tolmach.

The comedy, takes place in the future, and stars Josh Hutcherson in the main lead as Josh Futturman, “a lowly janitor whose life changes when he is recruited by his two favorite video game characters Wolf (Derek Wilson) and Tiger (Eliza Coupe) to travel through time and save the world,” according to a synopsis of the show.

According to a Deadline report, Gupta will be playing the role of Rake, “an integral member of a unique family group that Wolf becomes part of thanks to a case of mistaken identity.”

While season one is on Hulu already, season two will premiere later in the year.

According to her website, Gupta is an actor, writer, “storyteller, laugh-maker and chick” and her debut one-woman show, “Not Another Teen Solo Show,” was nominated at the LA Film Festival.

She has acted in the MTV film “Worst. Prom. Ever.” and FX comedy “Better Things” and has also voiced Sasha from “The Bratz.”

Gupta has trained with some of Chicago’s most renowned choreographers and has worked with artists like Lupe Fiasco and Flo Rida.

She is also a three-time champion of “The Moth StorySLAM,” an open-mic storytelling competition and she studied at Northwestern University.