Rapidly Growing Annual Veggie Fest In Illinois Draws Tens Of Thousands

Veggie Fest 2017, hosted by Sant Rajinder Singhji Maharaj, attracted thousands of people to the Benedectine University grounds, at Lisle, Illinois, Aug. 12 and 13, eager to sample new offerings in this rapidly growing consumer base of the food and lifestyle industry.

Maharaj spoke of the benefits of a plant-based diet and stressed and its links to practising meditation. Other university alumni and guests also shared the importance of a plant based diet and the health benefits it bestowed. Organizers estimated 45,000 people attended this event.

Apart from numerous vegetarian- only food stalls, the festival included informative and unique ways to prepare food, and sessions on ‘how to be a vegetarian’ and learn how to make good food choices.

Dr. Terry Mason, head of the Cook County Public Health System, was at Veggie Fest again this year to lend his voice on health benefits of a plant-based diet, as was Dr. Kim Williams, Sr., professor of medicine and cardiology at Rush University Medical Center and faculty at University of Chicago. The Rush medical tent provided free cholesterol and diabetes counseling and free blood pressure testing, according to a press release.

Over the last few years, Veggie Fest has become a summer tradition with fun, food , kid activities like face painting, music and yoga classes–all touting the benefits of a vegetarian life style.