Ranbir Kapoor prefers ‘laddoo’ over shutterbug

IANS, Posted On : March 13, 2017 4:01 pm

Actor Rishi Kapoor’s wife Neetu Kapoor shared an old photograph with her children Ranbir and Riddhima, in which Ranbir seems to be concentrating more on the laddoo in his hand than the camera.

Neetu posted on her Instagram account on March 12: “Happy and safe Holi. (RK studio Holi pic) Ranbir is only interested in the laddoo. Isn’t he adorable?”