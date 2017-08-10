Rana Daggubati and Tamannaah Bhatia to grace India Day Parade in New York

NEW YORK – Rana Daggubati, star of “Baahubali 2: The Conclusion,” will be the Grand Marshal at the 37th India Day Parade in New York on Sunday, August 20, organized by the FIA of NY-NJ-CT.

Others who will lead the parade are Tamannaah Bhatia, who also starred in “Baahubali 2: The Conclusion”; General Dalbir Singh Suhag, retired chief of Indian Armed Forces; Guests of Honor are Professor Anand Kumar, a noted Indian mathematician and Ajit Mody, co-founder and chairman of Rajbhog Foods, in New York.

Captains Kshamta Bajpai, Sunita Narula, Indira Singh and Gunjan Agarwal, along with the 16 member, all-women cabin crew of the Air India flight, who were a part of the non-stop flight from Delhi to San Francisco, that traveled over the Pacific Ocean and returned over the Atlantic Ocean, completing a round trip of the world with 250 passengers on-board the Boeing 777-200LR aircraft, will also be present at the parade.

The parade, which begins at noon between 38th Street and Madison Avenue will end at 26th Street where a food court and sponsor booths will be set up between Park and Madison Avenues while the cultural programs will continue through 6 p.m. on Madison Avenue, between 24th and 26th Streets.