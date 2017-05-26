Ran away from home at 16: Ankit Arora

IANS, Posted On : May 26, 2017 7:02 pm

Actor Ankit Arora, who is seen as Shivdutt in “Prem Ya Paheli Chandrakanta”, has revealed that he ran away from his home to become a singer at the age of 16, but ended up being an actor.

“I ran away from house at the age of 16 and have spent hungry nights. Acting just happened and there has been no looking back then. I agree music has been left behind for the moment. I don’t have time for ‘riyaaz’. But one day, I hope to do something big on the music scene,” Ankit said in a statement.

In the acting field, Ankit prefers doing “fantasy and mythological shows as it gives the male actors the chance to perform and show their strengths which is not the case with daily soaps”.

“Here, besides acting I also get a chance to do lots of stunts. I have learnt to do horse riding, sword fighting, etc. Last but not the least it also gives you great grasp over the Hindi language as well,” he added.

“Prem Ya Paheli Chandrakanta”, aired on Life OK, features Kritika Kamra in the lead role.