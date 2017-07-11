Rameshchandra T. Jadav, former Editor of Gujarat Times, is dead

NEW YORK

Rameshchandra T. Jadav, of Kendall Park, a former Senior Editor of Gujarat Times, died in New Jersey on July 7th after a prolonged illness. He was 73 years old.

A Senior Editor and then Editor at Gujarat Times for 10 years before retiring in 2011, Jadav was very active in all community activities and senior organizations, including the Indo American Senior Organization of New Jersey. He also served for 8 years as president of the Kshatriya Mitra Mandal of North America.

A man of literature and the learning, Jadav was highly respected in newspaper circles, having spent more than 40 years as a journalist. In his long career, Jadav worked with several publications, including Jam-a-Jamshed, Janshakti, Jansatta, Pravasi Daily and Janmabhoomi Pravasi. Jadav was also the author of a number of books, most recently, “Maharshi Patanjali Yogsutro Sadhanpad”. The subjects he was most interested in were science, technology, religion and yoga.

Jadav is remembered by colleagues and friends as a wonderful, hard-working person, who was dedicated to his craft and by his family as a devoted husband and loving father. Jadav’s funeral was held at Holy Cross Cemetery, 840 Cranbury South River Road, Jamesburg, NJ, on July 9. He is survived by his wife Bharti; sons Nilesh, Paresh and Nitin; daughters-in-law Anita, Bhavi and Purvi and their families. Contact Nilesh Jadav- 908-209-5345