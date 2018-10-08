Ram Nath Kovind to inaugurate AAPI’s 12th Global Healthcare Summit in December

Ram Nath Kovind, the President of India, will be inaugurating the American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPI)’s 12th Global Healthcare Summit (GHS) on December 28 at the Taj Palace in Mumbai, India.

According to a press release, the AAPI Global Healthcare Summit is organized in collaboration with the Government of India and GAPIO along with participation from some of the world’s most well-known physicians and industry leaders.

The summit will take place at the Trident Hotel in Nariman Point, Mumbai, India, from December 28 to 30, and will offer a unique forum for the physicians of Indian origin to come together, share their practices, knowledge and expertise in their respective medical fields with their fellow physicians from around the world and learn from one another.

“This is the first time in the history of AAPI that a sitting Indian President will be at the Global Healthcare Summit,” Dr. Naresh Parikh, President of AAPI, is quoted saying in a press release. “AAPI appreciates the hard work of Dr. Raj Bhayani and Dr. Bharat Barai to make this possible and adding this landmark to the glorious history of AAPI along with planning and team work of the GHS Organizing Committee Chair Dr. Ravi Jahagirdar and Mr. Anwar Feroz Siddiqi.”

The summit will provide a platform for planning new initiatives and strengthen past programs and actions, so that people in India can have access to high quality and affordable healthcare.

AAPI has developed the first set of guidelines for managing Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) with several leading trauma specialists and will collaborate with the Maharashtra Government, the American University of Antigua and Hinduja Hospital, to train approximately 500 police workers in CPR and BLS.

This will help prevent fatalities due to road accidents.

In addition to 12 hours of Continuing Education, the summit will feature two signature forums: the CEOs Forum and the Women’s Leadership Forum.

The CEOs Forum will focus on two very high priority areas for the Government of India; one, the global impact of Indian pharmaceutical products in providing cost effective medicines globally and two, the successful implementation of Ayushman Bharat, the visionary and aspirational goal of providing healthcare to more than 500 million people in India.

This session will bring together more than 30 leading CEO’s, Hospital and Academicians, and Government leaders along with more than 100 opinion leaders and expert speakers from around the globe, who will present cutting edge scientific sessions with findings related to clinical practice in cardiology, diabetes, allergy, immunology, oncology, gastroenterology, liver diseases and others.

This GHS will also feature the continuation of AYUSH and role of integrative medicine, an area that is being championed by Dr. Ajay Lodha.

In addition, a major focus will be on elimination of TB, another ongoing project of AAPI’s.

A kaleidoscope of cultural presentations of Western India featuring well known artists will serve as entertainment while many Bollywood celebrities are said to appear, according to a press release.

For more information on Global Health Summit 2018, please visit: https://aapisummit.org/www.aapiusa.org