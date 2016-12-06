Raju Venugopalan Awarded Prestigious Humboldt Research Award

By a Staff Writer

Raju Venugopalan, an adjunct professor at Stony Brook University and a senior physicist at the U.S. Department of Energy’s Brookhaven National Laboratory, has been awarded a Humboldt Research Award for his achievements in theoretical nuclear physics.

This prestigious international award – issued by the Alexander von Humboldt Foundation in Bonn, Germany – comes with a prize of €60,000 (nearly $70,000 U.S.) and the opportunity to collaborate with German researchers at Heidelberg University and elsewhere.

Venugopalan joins 13 other Brookhaven National Laboratory physicists who have received this award since 1974. In a Nov. 30 press release, Stony Brook described Venugopalan’s achievements as “remarkable.”

“This is a great honor and I’m delighted to be in the company of other Humboldt winners over the past years,” Venugopalan is quoted saying in the release. “This award gives me a wonderful opportunity to build on and establish new collaborations with my colleagues in Germany, where I’ve been on sabbatical at the Institute for Theoretical Physics at Heidelberg University for the past year.”

Venugopalan’s work is focused on developing theories to explain and predict the behavior of extreme forms of nuclear matter-including the several-trillion-degree soup of quarks and gluons, known as quark-gluon plasma (QGP), generated in energetic particle collisions at colliders like Brookhaven Lab’s

Relativistic Heavy Ion Collider and Europe’s Large Hadron Collider. He has also explored the behavior of matter at the opposite temperature extreme, namely in ultra-cold atomic gases.

“Quark-gluon plasma has remarkable properties-like extraordinarily low friction, strong interactions among its constituent particles, and patterns of flow-that are different from what we observe in ordinary matter,” he explained. “And there are intriguing connections we see across different systems-from the hottest matter ever created in a laboratory to the coldest atomic gases.

The microscopic interactions and particles that make up these systems are completely different, but the collective properties can be described by the same equations.”

Venugopalan has served as an adjunct professor in Stony Brook University’s Department of Physics and Astronomy in the College of Arts & Sciences since 2009. He earned his Ph.D. from Stony Brook in 1992. He came to Brookhaven Lab as an Assistant Physicist in 1998. He rose through the ranks, receiving a tenure appointment in 2002, and has held the title of Senior Scientist since 2007. From 2010 to 2015 he served as Group Leader of the Lab’s Nuclear Theory Group, ranked highest among 62 Department of Energy-supported university and lab groups during that time.

Venugopalan took a sabbatical as an Excellence Initiative Guest Professor at Heidelberg University’s Institute for Theoretical Physics from 2015-2016, and returned to his Group Leader role this fall.

Prior to joining Brookhaven, Venugopalan held post-doctoral appointments at the University of Minnesota (1992-94), the University of Washington (1994-96), and the Niels Bohr Institute, Copenhagen (1997-98).