Rajneesh learns martial arts for upcoming show

IANS, Posted On : May 23, 2017 1:01 pm

MUMBAI

Actor Rajneesh Duggal, who will be seen as warrior Varundev in the upcoming historical drama “Aarambh”, says he is learning martial arts and sword fighting for his role.

In the show, Rajneesh will be seen in a rough look with long hair, bearded face and a muscular body.

“My look as Varundev has been worked on keeping in mind the rawness and a tribe which still has not settled and are in search for a land which they can call theirs. A lot of leather and natural material has been used in my outfit,” Rajneesh said in a statement.

“I have maintained a beard and my nails for almost four-six months now and have been eating with my bare hands avoiding spoons and forks.

“They have used real hair wigs to ensure close to reality depiction of characters. I am playing a warrior, so have been training in martial arts and sword since the last four-six months,” he added.

“Aarambh” will soon be aired on Star Plus.