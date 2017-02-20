Rajkummar’s presence in Hansal Mehta’s life has been ‘transformative’

MUMBAI

National Award-winning filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who has teamed up with Rajkummar Rao on three occasions, says he is proud of the actors growth and that his presence in his life has been transformative.

Best known for working together in critically-acclaimed films such as “Shahid”, “CityLights” and “Aligarh”, the duo are teaming up again for “Omerta”, currently in production.

“So proud of Rajkummar Rao. His presence in my life has been transformative. What an actor and what a human being,” Mehta tweeted Feb. 19.

In reply to Mehta’s tweet Rajkummar wrote: “Big thanks to you sir. I feel so fortunate to have you in my life and I’m extremely proud of you too. See you soon.”

On Feb. 18, Rajkummar’s political comedy “Newton”, about a clerk placed on election duty in a conflict-ridden area of Chhattisgarh, won the Art Cinema Award in the Forum segment at the 67th edition of Berlin International Film Festival.

Meanwhile, Rajkummar is currently shooting for Ashwini Iyer Tiwari’s “Bareilly Ki Barfi”, which also stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Kriti Sanon.

He also awaits the release of “Behen Hogi Teri”, which co-stars Shruti Haasan.

