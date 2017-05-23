Rajeshwari Sachdev to replace Anuja Sathe in ‘Peshwa Bajirao’

IANS, Posted On : May 23, 2017 1:18 pm

Actress Rajeshwari Sachdev will be replacing actress Anuja Sathe in the TV show “Peshwa Bajirao” post leap.

The TV show will soon take a leap with fresh faces to essay the central characters, read a statement.

Rajeshwari was approached for the role of Radha Bai (earlier essayed by Anuja) to give the character a more mature look in the period drama show post the leap of the show.

“Yes I will be playing the character of Radha Bai in Peshwa Bajirao post the leap on the show. My association with Sphere Origin goes a long way back when Varun and I both were in Sphere Origin’s first production after which we got married. I have been offered the role of Radha Bai. The shoot is yet to begin and I am really looking forward to being part of their show,” Rajeshwari said.