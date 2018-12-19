Rajesh Subramaniam appointed president and CEO of Fedex

FedEx Corp. (NYSE:FDX) recently announced its president and CEO David L. Cunningham, is being replaced by Indian-American Rajesh Subramaniam.

Trivandrum-born Subramaniam is currently executive vice president, chief marketing and communications officer of FedEx Corporation, and will succeed Cunningham effective January 1, 2019, according to a Dec. 7 press release.

Subramaniam has been with FedEx for more than 27 years and has held various executive level positions in several of its operating companies and international regions, according to his bio. He began his career in Memphis, then moved to Hong Kong to oversee marketing and customer service for the Asia Pacific region. He took over as president of FedEx Express in Canada before moving back to the U.S. as senior vice president of international marketing. He was then promoted to executive vice president of marketing in 2013 at FedEx Services, prior to being named executive vice president and chief marketing and communications officer at FedEx Corporation in 2017.

“Raj’s global vision and broad experience make him uniquely qualified to lead our largest operating company,” David J. Bronczek, president and chief operating officer, is quoted saying in the press release, “We look forward to the continued growth of FedEx Express within our global portfolio as Raj takes on this critical role,” Bronczek added.

Subramaniam is credited with several landmark developments at FedEx, including the continuing digital transformation of FedEx® services, the first-ever global brand campaign, and a significant expansion of the company’s global product portfolio. “Under his leadership, FedEx retains an enviable position as one of Fortune magazine’s World’s Most Admired Companies,” the company says.

Born in Trivandrum, India, Subramaniam is a graduate in chemical engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT). He followed that up with two post-graduate degrees: a Master of Science in Chemical Engineering from Syracuse University and an MBA from the University of Texas at Austin. He was honored with the IIT Bombay Distinguished Alumnus Award for his outstanding achievements in the corporate world. He was also inducted into the Hall of Fame at Fogelman College of Business and Economics at the University of Memphis and named a Distinguished Friend of the university in 2016.

Subramaniam serves on the Board of Directors for First Horizon National Corporation. He holds membership in a number of business leadership organizations, including World 50 and the U.S.-India Strategic Partnership Forum.