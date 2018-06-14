Raj Shah may soon exit the White House, says CBS

The Principal Deputy Press Secretary to President Donald Trump, Raj Shah, and Press Secretary, Sarah Sanders, are planning to leave their respective positions at the White House, according to CBS News.

CBS News reported that sources inside the White House have confirmed the departures as Sanders plans to leave by the end of the year and Shah hasn’t given an exact date yet.

According to an earlier News India Times report, in February, Shah, 33, was temporarily filling the position of Sanders when she had gone on a long, well deserved vacation.

Shah was born and raised in Connecticut and attended Cornell University where he became politically active.

Shah interned in the Bush White House in the summer of 2005 and after he graduated, he was working in the research wing of the Republican National Committee.

He joined the White House the day President Trump took office, where he was made the deputy communications director and research director.

Sanders, on the other hand, has tweeted “Does @CBSNews know something I don’t about my plans and my future? I was at my daughter’s year-end Kindergarten event and they ran a story about my “plans to leave the WH” without even talking to me. I love my job and am honored to work for @POTUS.”