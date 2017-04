Rahat Fateh Ali Khan performs to packed auditorium in New Jersey

, Posted On : April 11, 2017 6:54 pm

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan performs at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark, April 8, as part of his Tribute tour celebrating his legendary uncle Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan.

The legendary singer performed his as well as Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s popular Bollywood and Sufi numbers to a packed audience. The show was organized by Mustafa Bhatti, CEO and founder of Home Towne Rx.