Raftaar raps for 'Dance + Season 3′

IANS
Mumbai: Choreographer Remo D’souza during the launch of first song of the film Tubelight, ‘The Radio Song’ in Mumbai on May 12, 2017. (Photo: IANS)

Rapper Raftaar has composed the title track for forthcoming dance reality show “Dance + Season 3”.

Raftaar has shot for a special video for the title track in which he will be seen alongside ace choreographer-filmmaker Remo D’Souza, who will return as the Super Judge on the show.

Mumbai: Dancer Shakti Mohan during the red carpet of Star Parivaar Awards 2017 in Mumbai on May 13, 2017. (Photo: IANS)

“I love rap songs as they fit in well for dance moves. We are glad to have Raftaar on board, who has rapped the title track of ‘Dance + Season 3′. Like we promised ‘Ek Level Up’ for this season, everything is a level up along with this rap song,” Remo said in a statement.

“The entire cast associated with the show — captains Shakti Mohan, Dharmesh Yelande and Punit J Pathak, and host Raghav Juyal — will come together to be part of this music video along with Raftaar. We are grateful to him for giving us a title track this season,” he added.

“Dance + Season 3” will soon be aired on Star Plus.