Raftaar raps for ‘Dance + Season 3′

Rapper Raftaar has composed the title track for forthcoming dance reality show “Dance + Season 3”.

Raftaar has shot for a special video for the title track in which he will be seen alongside ace choreographer-filmmaker Remo D’Souza, who will return as the Super Judge on the show.

“I love rap songs as they fit in well for dance moves. We are glad to have Raftaar on board, who has rapped the title track of ‘Dance + Season 3′. Like we promised ‘Ek Level Up’ for this season, everything is a level up along with this rap song,” Remo said in a statement.

“The entire cast associated with the show — captains Shakti Mohan, Dharmesh Yelande and Punit J Pathak, and host Raghav Juyal — will come together to be part of this music video along with Raftaar. We are grateful to him for giving us a title track this season,” he added.

“Dance + Season 3” will soon be aired on Star Plus.