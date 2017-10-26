Radio host Sunil Thakker pleads guilty to sexual assault

NEW YORK – Indian-American radio host and comedian Sunil Thakker, 51, of Masala Radio station, IN Sugar Land, Texas, has pleaded guilty to the charge of sexually assaulting a teenager in February 2014 and will be placed on probation for five years.

According to a PTI report, Thakker is prohibited from coming into contact with teenage girls under the age of 17.

He will have to spend 10 days in Harris County jail beginning Nov. 5, pay a fine of $1,500, register as a sex offender for lifetime and do community service for 120 hours.

Thakkar will have to register himself as a sex offender with the local law enforcement authorities within seven days and keep them informed of his movements.

PTI reported that Judge Ramona Franklin of the 338th District Court in Harris County sentenced Thakkar and deferred adjudication of guilt until October 24, 2022.